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Three Cheers! COVID Vaccine Terminated!
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750 views • February 03, 2021
Three Cheers! COVID Vaccine Terminated! Trudeau, take note! No need for the most heinous profiteering fraud in world history! Restitution should be made to all governments and families of victims for the worthless - indeed, transhumanizing and sterilizing - COVID vaccine! Lawyer around the world! Let the restitution cases begin! The murderous eugenics agenda is now called to account! Let the restitution begin!
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