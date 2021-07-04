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(HENNA MARIA + TRUE PATHFINDER) HOLISTIC HEALING VS. BIG PHARMA [TANGENTOPOLIS X2 TRUTHS REPORT]
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40 views • July 04, 2021
imagtangentopolis (world orders review)

(world orders review)

[little edits dept.] feat. Henna Maria + True Pathfinder
=============
tangentopolis (world orders review)
=============
(Henna Maria; Tru Pathfinder) Holistic Health vs. BIG PHARMA [tangentopolis x2 truths report]
[SHARE] https://www.bitchute.com/video/ETfG8wExzPC4/ [SHARE]
=============
1.) Henna Maria: This Is Where I Stand / #hennamaria #natural-healing #remedies

In this time of spiritual war, perpetual deception and confusion on who stands where, I would like to clarify and reinstate what are the values that I stand for.
https://odysee.com/@hennamaria:3

via the excellent Sixth Sense Channel
like share and support @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sixthsense/
=============
2.) True Pathfinder, BIGGEST MEDICAL MYTH [DEBUNKED!]
like share and support @ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truepathfinder/

#bigpharma #vaccinehoax #vaccinemyth #pharmaceuticalindustry #modernmedicine #health #medicalsystem #medicine #germtheory #modernmedicinefail #medicalmeasures

In the last century we have seen a remarkable reduction in overall mortality in the developed countries. The popular belief is that this has been achieved by improvements in modern medicine, specifically the introduction of vaccines. Is this really true? Take a look with us at official mortality statistics from around the world and find out for yourself.
=============
Are Modern DOCTORS Part of a CULT? (Questions for Dr. Vollmer)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HCwcqkTnCtu4/

'SHADOW BURN' 2121 ((CORONA)) WORLD ORDERS (tangentopolis feat. U.N.K.L.E.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rb9XSroMqPAP/

THE DAMAGE DONE (tangentopolis feat. Neil Young)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QUiXJLVBSKYJ/

UNDENIABLE -- WE MUST FIGHT (Death Angel x2 Dubs)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0hCRRXGhs2gm/

ETERNAL VIGILANCE (DEEP-SENSE-DUBS) [ICELAND TRIBUTE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/37arPFeYKx21/

(Alan Watt) The Masses vs. The Residual Individual (Pacemaker Remake)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BMT2bWfYaiQ6/

COVID WORLD ORDERS [Reflections 2021#01]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fG5S2YW8WKho/

AUTOBAHN (21) the C(0)VID WORLD ORDER https://www.bitchute.com/video/6aDX7rrK5B1K/

28 VARIANTS LATER... .. . https://www.bitchute.com/video/qBjgqIKgLB8O/

VaccINSANITY https://www.bitchute.com/video/3NuIqC4tvGcp/

REAL COVID "VARIANTS" NOW DEMONSTRATED (TRUE UPDATE REPORT)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/v3rhsjni2Ozs/

(Mark Passio) The MIND ((CONTROLLERS)) & 'the CULT'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hy4Kuctr8rQd/

GLOBAL MEDICAL MAFIA - Rockefeller Death Cult (Learn The Truth)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUm9vVy9TXIQ/

THIS WAS A PUBLICK SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DbWPWRd2AbZa/

And You Thought, You Thought, Your Thoughts...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iGBEommCEp38/

'the LUCIFERace' (Part 01) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HYlgXhgG6HYC/
'the LucifeRASE' (Pt. 02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxVc3zfJq8nM/
'the LucifeRASE' (Pt. 03) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lY2lkus2rma9/

GLOBALISTS' (DIGITAL SLAVERY) PLAN FOR ULTIMATE CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/efmJeZrhGOXv/

((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/

TECHNOLOGY for TOTAL CONTROL (Alan Watt LIVE, 2007)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DB6a2AX9rH7T/

Bioethics & the New Eugenics (Corbett Report)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvafdV3bZ3iZ/

Which part of 'IT CHANGES YOUR DNA' do you not understand?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w76XIAB2VYd5/

"THEY" LIVE (WE DIE) 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/jG12Eey7rjIn/

VAXXINE INDUSTRIAL (WORLD COMPLEX) [TLAV] (UPDATES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Szdan3p3Crb/

BIO-DIGITAL "CONVERGENCE" [TLAV #tangentopolis] Exploring 'The Open Conspiracy' https://www.bitchute.com/video/CV6EqK9pCxGT/

(INJECTED WITH A POISON) Australia Health/Military Officials
'Authorization To Administer Poison" https://www.bitchute.com/video/A3BJsWRYmVrt/

Asymptomatic Spread (Totalitarian Lie, Key to Covid Conology)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIY5XfpWXiki/
============
#tangentopolis-x2-truthsreport #henna-maria #true-pathfinder
============
Keywords
freedomhealingvaccinehistoryslaveryresponsibilityself healinghenna marianeemtangentopolis
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