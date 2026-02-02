Joy in Knowing the times. Video in description.

Rejoicing for the end times we live in as it is home time for the saints. One by one we head home. Isaiah 57:1 KJV Bible

The joy of knowing Christ and that it is home time for the saints. We continue to pray to be accounted worthy to get on home to rest in peace from our trials and tribulation and escape the wrath of God that will make it look like hell on earth. https://youtu.be/AqKrR3yVwys

