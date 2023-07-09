Create New Account
U.S. Army General Mark Milley Was Named The Main Culprit Of The Failure Of The AFU Offensive
Russia Truth
While the Ukrainian authorities continue to make loud anti-Russian statements entirely hoping for the promises and support of the West led by the United States, the Ukrainian generals Syrsky and Zaluzhny have stopped hiding the terrible situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of their offensive. Due to the huge losses, the Ukrainian generals were even forced to abandon the use of heavy equipment during the offensive on Russian positions.

More https://russiatruth.co/



russiaukrainenato

