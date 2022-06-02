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Fake Christians who expose only safe truths to appease Satan is worse than the silent hiding cowards
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21 views • June 02, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2022).
3 types of End Times Christians: The good, the bad, and the stinking worst
The good: Exposes the enemy and banzai charges the CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins
Banzai charges the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI, and the world rulers, and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar bosses, and the Draco Empire space fleet, and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, by exposing all their names and organizations and secrets and crimes and plans and activities and methods, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while we get persecuted horrifically and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day from next door homes and rooms, to defend the atheists who ridicule us every day and protect the religious Christian hordes who betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself, because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
The bad: Hides in fear from the NWO Satanist assassins and condones evil in silence
They hide in silence from the world ruler and elites and condones in silence all their evils, because they are afraid of getting assassinated, and their families slaughtered or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, and all their incomes cut off, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and their shower and sink water infected with flesh-eating bacteria and hundreds of other biological weapons, and watched in their rooms by the MI6 24 hours a day, and Mossad sarin nerve gas funneled into their vents, and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, and demons attacking them at night while they sleep to try to kill them with SIDS suffocation and urethra astral molest all day long, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, and the DHS slandering them to all potential employers to cut off all income, and gang-stalked by dozens of white tinted-window CIA trucks & drone planes & F-15 jets & tens of thousands of gang-stalkers with mobile phone EMP shock weapons to shoot their hearts and livers and kidneys and eyes and genitals and brains, in every room and home and workplace office and shop and restaurant and plane and car and toilet and bathroom and beach and park and forest and classroom, every few minutes all day long.
The stinking worst: Picks and edits truth to make it safe from assassinations & ridicule
They are the End Times apostate harlot Church that will be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They are the worst of the worst sly conniving religious Christian hordes and pastors, who insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & sterilizing & diluting & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth that we real Christians warn & expose & teach & share & inform, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule by their church donators. They only share what is despicable compromised modified GMO junk food truth which is palatable to their church donators’ ears and minds. Therefore, the 99% of their church donator will not leave their church in fear or ridicule, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth and desecration.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
3 types of End Times Christians: The good, the bad, and the stinking worst
The good: Exposes the enemy and banzai charges the CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins
Banzai charges the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI, and the world rulers, and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar bosses, and the Draco Empire space fleet, and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children every year, by exposing all their names and organizations and secrets and crimes and plans and activities and methods, without sleeping or eating or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, while we get persecuted horrifically and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons every day from next door homes and rooms, to defend the atheists who ridicule us every day and protect the religious Christian hordes who betrayed us and threw us out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself, because Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
The bad: Hides in fear from the NWO Satanist assassins and condones evil in silence
They hide in silence from the world ruler and elites and condones in silence all their evils, because they are afraid of getting assassinated, and their families slaughtered or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, and all their incomes cut off, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and their shower and sink water infected with flesh-eating bacteria and hundreds of other biological weapons, and watched in their rooms by the MI6 24 hours a day, and Mossad sarin nerve gas funneled into their vents, and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, and demons attacking them at night while they sleep to try to kill them with SIDS suffocation and urethra astral molest all day long, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, and the DHS slandering them to all potential employers to cut off all income, and gang-stalked by dozens of white tinted-window CIA trucks & drone planes & F-15 jets & tens of thousands of gang-stalkers with mobile phone EMP shock weapons to shoot their hearts and livers and kidneys and eyes and genitals and brains, in every room and home and workplace office and shop and restaurant and plane and car and toilet and bathroom and beach and park and forest and classroom, every few minutes all day long.
The stinking worst: Picks and edits truth to make it safe from assassinations & ridicule
They are the End Times apostate harlot Church that will be judged by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They are the worst of the worst sly conniving religious Christian hordes and pastors, who insult God by trying to appease both Satan Lucifer and God by modifying & sterilizing & diluting & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth that we real Christians warn & expose & teach & share & inform, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule by their church donators. They only share what is despicable compromised modified GMO junk food truth which is palatable to their church donators’ ears and minds. Therefore, the 99% of their church donator will not leave their church in fear or ridicule, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth and desecration.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
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