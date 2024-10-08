Podcast #37 - Unpacking Secret Societies & The Bohemian Grove w/ Thomas aka Paranoid American

On this episode I was joined by returning guest Thomas aka Paranoid American who is a military veteran, credited musician (MTV, VH1, Adult Swim), Disney animator for 10yrs, comic publisher since 2012 and the host of the Paranoid American Podcast.





Thomas picked up right from where he left off in our previous episode and took us down a rabbit hole of secret societies including the Bohemian Grove which coincidentally a lot of US Presidents are members of this secret society which shows us that presidents are selected and not elected.





