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The Role of Psychedelics in Mental Health | Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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https://drchrisshade.com/can-we-actually-reverse-aging-digital-social-hour-podcast-by-sean-kelly/

Chris Shade, PhD: The X factor in getting people better is to break that attachment to the negative spiritual entity and break our attachment to our trauma. We grow attached to it. We want to keep it. It becomes part of our identity. I'm the traumatized one, and therefore I can sit and brood in the corner. I can have some reason for why things aren't good for me, you just gotta let go of that. One of the beautiful things about psychedelics is the opportunity to release some of that, and that's why they talk about the default mode network, all the connections in your brain, and you have this infinite number of beautiful connections that you can experience, but you engrave into there only a couple loops, and the trauma loops, like anything that looks like your trauma, goes into that trauma loop, and you're engraving it, and talk about in a rut, you make that the dominant paths you use, while micro doses will start loosening that up, and you know one of the keys to coming back to a spiritual wholeness is opening the corpus callosum, so left and right brain aren't separate things that can start to be one thing that's starting to open the passway but then it's the macro dose that shatters those loops and those engraved paths in there and gives you an opportunity to open up to the whole world again and when that's done consciously and integrated afterward, it really is an X factor for getting people well.

06/21/2026 - Can We Actually Reverse Aging? Digital Social Hour Podcast by Sean Kelly https://drchrisshade.com/can-we-actually-reverse-aging-digital-social-hour-podcast-by-sean-kelly/

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healthnewstruthpsychedelicmental healthchris shademental wellnesschristopher shademacro dosemicro dose
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