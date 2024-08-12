A far-right Israeli lawmaker defended an attack in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinian citizens of Israel who had accidentally entered their illegal outpost. Four Palestinian Bedouin women and a two-year-old child were injured after settlers threw stones and set their vehicle on fire. The women required hospitalization.

Limor Son Har-Melech, a member of the far-right Jewish Power party, justified the attack, stating, "This isn't an Israeli family," during a parliamentary committee meeting. "Think about it. When a vehicle enters without an Israeli number plate and we know the dangers and threats, then we cannot compromise," she said, adding: "An incident like this could be espionage or intelligence-gathering."