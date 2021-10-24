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Follow the Money – Only Then Will You Understand Covid (preview)
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522 views • October 24, 2021
Dr. David Martin describes his presentation at the upcoming Red Pill Expo scheduled for November 6 and 7, 2021 in Lafayette, Louisiana. Information about the Expo (for attendance and live stream) at https://redpillexpo.org
We must understand the mechanics that are used to enslave us.
We must understand the mechanics that are used to enslave us.
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