Rabbi Mendel Kessin: Trump is an American 'Messiah'

(Thumbnail) — Source: https://youtu.be/z9pIJ8bRXKA 21st Century #9: Purification of America in the end of days - by R' Mendel Kessin; Published by Torah Thinking; YouTube; Date published: August 22, 2016; Date recorded: August 20, 2016; Date of website access: December 08, 2021.

….…………………………………………………………………………..................................................................................





Claims made against this video fall under FAIR USE.

If you are reviewing this content manually, understand that this content does NOT violate C.right fair use laws and therefore cannot be claimed.





Under case precedent Hosseinzedeh vs Kline, a judge ruled that critique of any copyrighted material whose intention is not to reproduce an original copy of the work is allowed under fair use.

https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/summaries/hosseinzadeh-klein-sdny2017.pdf





This content includes 10 seconds or less segments of the original material mixed with extensive commentary not intended to be a reproduction of the original work.