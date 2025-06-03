Morning Manna - June 3, 2025 - Proverbs 2:6-9 - The Lord Gives Wisdom

In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart continue their study in Proverbs 2, focusing on verses 6 through 9. This teaching emphasizes that true wisdom comes directly from God — freely given, generously supplied, and continually available to His children. The Lord not only provides wisdom but also actively preserves, protects, and stores it for the righteous who walk uprightly.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/3/25





