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Astrid Stuckelberger calls for WHO to be investigated / Astrid Stuckelberger pide que se investigue al WHO
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33 views • August 16, 2021
Swiss scientist and public health expert Astrid Stuckelberger has made an extraordinary series of very serious and profound statements and warnings about the World Health Organization, as well as the enormous corporate power behind it. The covert intentions of this global macro-operation would be, with respect to the world population, totalitarian control and massive depopulation. With the impressive presentation of this prestigious doctor, a new highly qualified voice in the scientific and medical field has bravely decided to “sing the Traviata” to clarify this crisis that, in reality, also turns out to be in its execution a hybrid war.
La científica suiza y experta en salud pública Astrid Stuckelberger ha realizado una extraordinaria serie de declaraciones y advertencias muy serias, graves y de hondo calado acerca de la Organización Mafiosa de la Salud, así como del enorme poder corporativo detrás de ella. Las intenciones encubiertas de esta macro-operación global serían, respecto de la población mundial, el control totalitario y el despoblamiento masivo. Con la impactante exposición de esta prestigiosa doctora, una nueva voz muy cualificada en el ámbito científico y médico ha decidido valientemente “cantar la Traviata” para esclarecer esta crisis que, en realidad, resulta ser también -en su ejecución- una guerra (mundial) de última generación (híbrida).
La científica suiza y experta en salud pública Astrid Stuckelberger ha realizado una extraordinaria serie de declaraciones y advertencias muy serias, graves y de hondo calado acerca de la Organización Mafiosa de la Salud, así como del enorme poder corporativo detrás de ella. Las intenciones encubiertas de esta macro-operación global serían, respecto de la población mundial, el control totalitario y el despoblamiento masivo. Con la impactante exposición de esta prestigiosa doctora, una nueva voz muy cualificada en el ámbito científico y médico ha decidido valientemente “cantar la Traviata” para esclarecer esta crisis que, en realidad, resulta ser también -en su ejecución- una guerra (mundial) de última generación (híbrida).
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