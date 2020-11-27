NEED TO KNOW THANKSGIVING DAY SPECIAL (26 NOVEMBER 2020) WITH CARL HERMAN

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NeedToKnow Thanksgiving Day Special (26 November 2020) with Carl Herman Trump pardons General Flynn, PA Judge stops certification and calls for hearings as public hearings reveal massive interferences with election and multiple forms of voter fraud, Sidney Powell drops legal bomb on GA, Eric Coomer appears to be the key player in rigging the Dominion voting machines against Trump, and the "pandemic" is taking its toll on students, with a dramatic surge in Ds and Fs in Virginia's largest public school system as distance learning fails for the vast majority of students. Prepare for what is to come if Trump does not prevail.