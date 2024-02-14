Anna Perez: Major W for SCOTUS! 2024 Looking More Hopeful?

Trump praises SCOTUS for their very strong arguments in the Colorado ballot case. Meanwhile, America First files a lawsuit against Maricopa County over its failure “to administer elections lawfully and fairly” in the last two elections. Could this mean there’s still hope for 2024?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.