Same in UK empty hospitals. 10/3/21 G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME AGAIN UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7340. IPOC REF MISCONDUCT 474694

10/3/21 G-POLA NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOME AGAIN UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7340. IPOC REF MISCONDUCT 474694All terrorist gang stalkers will/must be executedrense.com/general77/freem.htmFreemasonry Is ACriminal OrganizationA Freemason is a person who knowingly destroys peoples lives for self gain.Freemasons portray themselves as a good charitable fraternity of men. They own the media so they get to say what they want. They have infiltrated all of society. It is nothing less than an international money making scam (same as the crooked pyramid schemes). Did you know that the ninth degree Masons take their vows to kill for Freemasonry ???? some charity. Masons are also the NWO's foot-soldiers. All secret societies, orders and cults are as one (intertwined) with this evil human virus called "Freemasonry."All Police are terroristsTerrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.NPAS INTIMIDATORSNORTHUMBRIA POLCE , NPAS BEEN USING THIS WEAPONS SYSTEM AGAINST MY SELF FOR 15 YEARSCOVID-19 Bioweapon,5G Energy Weapon,Chemtrail Chemical WeaponThis is the Cold WarSILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARSstopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdfPLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLEAn act only has force of law with the consent of the governed . Claim of Right 1689(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)The "good/bad cop" question can be disposed of decisively. We need only consider the following:1 Every cop has agreed to enforce laws; as part of his job all of them.2 Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, or even cruel or wicked.3 Therefore every cop has agreed to act as an enforcer of laws that are manifestly unjust, or even cruel and wickedThere are no good cops.-Dr. Robert HiggsNPAS INTIMIDATIONPOLICE HARASSMENT