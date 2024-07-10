Candidate, St. Clair County Commissioner District 5 - Robert Fielitz

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Robert "Bob" Fielitz, candidate for St Clair County Commissioner, District 5, sits down with Eileen to share what he has uncovered about the County's "tricky" money management. While the residents of the Smith's Creek Landfill landfill are suffering from poisonous toxins, the County Commissioners are diverting the Landfill's $1.5 million in annual revenue to fund the Blue Water Convention Center, the St. Clair County airport and the roads. To learn more about Bob's qualifications and vision, go to www.electrobertscc.com.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/