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"I AM Waiting - YOU are The LIGHT - RELAXING MIX BY JOJO SPARK :)
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1 view • May 23, 2021
As per my previous video, I said I was going to learn how to mix music.
Thanks Jeff for my first lesson in Garage Band. I could not mix all the files I needed to. So I downloaded Logic and WALA - My first Track.
It is so rewarding to TRY and To Create and To BELIEVE in YOURSELF.
MUCH LOVE
JoJo
Thanks Jeff for my first lesson in Garage Band. I could not mix all the files I needed to. So I downloaded Logic and WALA - My first Track.
It is so rewarding to TRY and To Create and To BELIEVE in YOURSELF.
MUCH LOVE
JoJo
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