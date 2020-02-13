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The Deeper Implications of Climate Change
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35 views • February 13, 2020
The climate change emergency is a major issue at this point in history. Secular and religious climate scientists agree that something needs to be done to protect the state of the planet, and the future of life. Despite all the evidence for global warming, many people believe in a "climate change hoax", which argues that all of the data collected by climate scientists has been misinterpreted, distorted, or simply fabricated. This video seeks to clarify the truth about manmade climate change in simple terms. It is the first part in a series looking at the effects of climate change and other major world issues, as they relate to Bible prophecy.
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Climate change protesters march in Paris streets Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5... GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO... Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3... Natural disasters...by Compilation Master https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB... The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l... Greta Thunberg...by 350.org https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM... Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx... Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf... 36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC... Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv... UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49... (BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN... A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0... Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW... Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev... Keppelbleaching https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA... National geographic...by Nature Wildlife https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9... Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ... 2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET... 4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ... Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj... 'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1... Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C... 10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU... Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g... Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Climate change protesters march in Paris streets Author Jeanne Menjoulet from Paris, France https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... Five Reasons to be Optimistic about Climate Change by QACTV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bmd5... GLOBAL WARMING / CLIMATE CHANGE IS A HOAX by Gene Tew https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Consensus on Consensus by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bmyO... Climate impacts...by TEDx Talks https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE7N3... Natural disasters...by Compilation Master https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq4TB... The age of Arctic sea ice by AGU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7x9l... Greta Thunberg...by 350.org https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tALlM... Trump Is Not a Scientist...by Bernie Sanders https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ERdx... Special Address by Donald J. Trump,...by World Economic Forum https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pi6gf... 36C3 - Science for future? by media.ccc.de https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tGyLC... Berkeley Earth's Global Warming Movie for 2018 by Robert Rohde https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JObGv... UQx DENIAL101x 5.2.2.1 Water vapor...by UQx Denial101x Making Sense of Climate Science Denial https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9L49... (BEST) Free Green Screen...by Easy CG Channel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kBORN... A Brief History of CO2 Emissions by Potsdam Institute https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EQ7S0... Honey Suckers - Dharwad 11754128915[H] by Seeing Sanitation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Evolution of U.S. 2011 Heat Wave by AIRS, the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder is a spaceborne instrument onboard NA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... Hundred of Dead Fish...by RealKarachi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABqxW... Coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef by ANU TV https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkFev... Keppelbleaching https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creativ... Breaking News: 38 Dead Whales...by DI EAGLE NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeMfA... National geographic...by Nature Wildlife https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2brv9... Navy personnel...by Royal Australian Navy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y51aQ... 2013-11 -1204-02 Surface Wind...by For the Curious https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qsET... 4K, Falling Leaves Green Screen...by J STUDIO https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUhgZ... Choose Vegetarian! by Mercy For Animals MFA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 'No more coal mins near Mudgee'...by Kate Ausburn https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... BARCS Yard Sale, September 2007 by Sneakerdog https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... CRAZIEST BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPERS by Your Lifestyle https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iX4Lj... 'Heading for Extinction'...by Extinction Rebellion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n__y1... Amazing Technology...by Cute XZ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIS8C... 10 BRUSH TRANSITION...by Studio2.5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOSeU... Massive Glacier...WORDENVISION 420 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3q3g... Pauline Hanson angrily rejects climate-bushfires link on Today https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/natio...
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