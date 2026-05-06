Bad economy so Western strong independent women are looking to use men to pay for their rent & food

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). The economy is bad so the internet has millions of Western feminist nations' "strong independent women," who are looking to use men to pay for their rent & food. We warned them for decades in our daily sermons that God’s judgment is coming, but the women ignored us and they continued to enjoy their spas & cosmetic surgeries & having sex with everyone & shopping & vacations & Taylor Swift fallen angel Pleiadian androgynous creature’s concerts & “Twilight” fallen angel vampire movie fan events & famous reptilian Satanist music industry Christian singers’ Christian worship concert Satanist reptilian child sacrifice ritual events, and they ignored us real Christians who were receiving daily assassination attempts & starvation attempts & selling all our possessions to continue protecting them from the countless nuclear war attempts & using up all our savings & giving up our jobs that covered half of our living costs in order to continue warning them to repent every day in our daily sermons so that they do not have to end up in hell along with the 99.99% other Western feminist nations’ 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers & women. We real Christian samurai warriors of Christ risked our lives thousands of times, in order to save the women from the fires of hell, but they hated our daily sermons as pure garbage and they considered us real Christians & Jesus & Jeremiah & Noah & John the Baptist & Isaiah & Enoch as just crazy lunatic nonsense-blabbering idiot heretic “Beelzebub demon-possessed” “a drunkard & a glutton friend of sinners” misogynist legalist bigot weird freaks, just like Capernaum & Bethsaida & Chorazin did. Stop being Western feminist nations’ “strong independent women” feminists, who are parasites and who are leeching on the men to pay for the fake dates’ meals every day to offset food costs and pay the rent for them and pay for their shopping and pay for the child support money which they are embezzling for their own spa beauty treatments & vacations & cosmetics & cosmetic surgeries & credit cards & shopping & gambling, and bring up children who are not demon-possessed by the post-1960s mothers’ “Jezebel demon spirit” and repent. Do not be like the parable of the leech that kept saying to the humans, “I am a queen and I do not need human blood and I am a strong independent leech,” but who continued to find every opportunity to suck the blood out of the humans and spread their germs to the humans. Instead, self-sacrifice yourself with Jesus’ love, and give to others even at the risk of your own survival & your family & all your possessions because of love for the 6 billion total-strangers, because this is God’s way and God’s heart and God’s Word. Carry out orders! Truly, I tell you Western feminist nations’ millions upon millions of 1960s grandmothers & post-1960s single mothers & modern End Times “strong independent women” parasite leech generation women, who are stealing child support money from children and who are leeching on men to pay for your rent & food & shopping, sell all your possessions & homes & jewelry & Taylor Swift concert tickets & spa memberships & cosmetics & lewd half-naked clothing & hundreds of fake nails & new iPhones, and refund that money to the men and give the leftover money to the poor & orphans & homeless, and follow Christ wherever he goes, then you will have credit cards that never run out of money and you will have refrigerators that never run out of food and your beauty will be your submissive women’s head coverings & women’s dresses that cover your breasts & buttocks & legs. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you serve Satan Lucifer with all of your heart and you are committed to jumping into hell and taking a spa Jacuzzi bath in its fires while drinking wine glasses full of hot coal.





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Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

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