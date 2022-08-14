Faith & Liberty #11 - Free Falling - w/ Richard Gage

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Faith & Liberty #11 - Streamed live on Oct 14th, 2021.
We welcomed special guest Richard Gage AIA (Twitter: @RichardGage_911) - 30 year architect, member of American Institute of Architects, founder & former CEO of AE911Truth.org in the first hour. We shift focus to current events, and updates on the local freedom movement in the final hours.
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Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/