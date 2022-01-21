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International Weather Wars - 21 January 2022 - Featuring : Pakistan / New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, USA / China / Jeff Bezos , Amazon / SCoPEx, Harvard, David Keith / Oman
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258 views • January 21, 2022
Featuring : Pakistan / New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, USA / China / Jeff Bezos , Amazon / SCoPEx, Harvard, David Keith / Oman
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
New Mexico, USA
https://www.taosnews.com/news/environment/cloud-seeding-operation-planned-for-northern-new-mexico/article_e25c9fba-5db8-50a2-9fc0-9652e31658b0.html
https://www.srnnews.com/despite-drought-new-mexico-project-to-seed-clouds-scrapped-2/
Wyoming, USA
https://pinedaleroundup.com/article/officials-scrutinize-cloud-seeding-program
https://web.archive.org/web/20211130185302/https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/eight-years-in-state-of-wyoming-proposes-expanding-cloud-seeding-operations/article_1e6cef36-b608-5235-8433-3ffa7283f7f9.html
Colorado, USA
https://www.yahoo.com/now/states-begin-cloud-seeding-increase-191925899.html
China
https://www.buzz.ie/news/world-news/china-cloud-seeding-weather-manipulation-25659959
https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271914522/report-says-china-cloud-seeding-used-to-clear-pollution-from-skies
https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/tech-24/20211210-how-china-changed-the-weather-to-clear-skies-for-beijing-centenary-celebration
https://www.euronews.com/green/2021/12/09/china-is-now-controlling-the-weather-what-s-the-environmental-cost
https://nerdist.com/article/change-weather-cloud-seeding-beijing-china-artificial-rain/
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/china-used-cloud-seeding-to-make-the-sun-shine-on-communist-party-celebration-study
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2332836/china-used-cloud-seeding-tech-to-modify-weather-for-event
Pakistan
https://www.techjuice.pk/pakistan-considers-using-uaes-cloud-seeding-tech-to-deal-with-smog/
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Nov-2021/pakistan-mulls-use-of-uae-tech-for-artificial-rain-to-deal-with-smog
Jeff Bezos / Amazon
https://futurism.com/the-byte/amazon-geoengineering-research
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/silver-lining-project---bill-gates---srmgi.html
SCoPEx - David Keith - Frank Keutsch - Harvard
https://www.wired.com/story/geoengineering-is-the-only-solution-to-our-climate-calamities/
https://spectrum.ieee.org/solar-geoengineering
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/scopex.html
Oman
https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/life/story/Cloud_seeding_stations_enhance_rainfall_over_Oman-SNG_267952695/
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/
New Mexico, USA
https://www.taosnews.com/news/environment/cloud-seeding-operation-planned-for-northern-new-mexico/article_e25c9fba-5db8-50a2-9fc0-9652e31658b0.html
https://www.srnnews.com/despite-drought-new-mexico-project-to-seed-clouds-scrapped-2/
Wyoming, USA
https://pinedaleroundup.com/article/officials-scrutinize-cloud-seeding-program
https://web.archive.org/web/20211130185302/https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/eight-years-in-state-of-wyoming-proposes-expanding-cloud-seeding-operations/article_1e6cef36-b608-5235-8433-3ffa7283f7f9.html
Colorado, USA
https://www.yahoo.com/now/states-begin-cloud-seeding-increase-191925899.html
China
https://www.buzz.ie/news/world-news/china-cloud-seeding-weather-manipulation-25659959
https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/271914522/report-says-china-cloud-seeding-used-to-clear-pollution-from-skies
https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/tech-24/20211210-how-china-changed-the-weather-to-clear-skies-for-beijing-centenary-celebration
https://www.euronews.com/green/2021/12/09/china-is-now-controlling-the-weather-what-s-the-environmental-cost
https://nerdist.com/article/change-weather-cloud-seeding-beijing-china-artificial-rain/
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/china-used-cloud-seeding-to-make-the-sun-shine-on-communist-party-celebration-study
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2332836/china-used-cloud-seeding-tech-to-modify-weather-for-event
Pakistan
https://www.techjuice.pk/pakistan-considers-using-uaes-cloud-seeding-tech-to-deal-with-smog/
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/21-Nov-2021/pakistan-mulls-use-of-uae-tech-for-artificial-rain-to-deal-with-smog
Jeff Bezos / Amazon
https://futurism.com/the-byte/amazon-geoengineering-research
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/silver-lining-project---bill-gates---srmgi.html
SCoPEx - David Keith - Frank Keutsch - Harvard
https://www.wired.com/story/geoengineering-is-the-only-solution-to-our-climate-calamities/
https://spectrum.ieee.org/solar-geoengineering
https://antiweathermodification.weebly.com/scopex.html
Oman
https://www.zawya.com/mena/en/life/story/Cloud_seeding_stations_enhance_rainfall_over_Oman-SNG_267952695/
Keywords
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