X22 REPORT - People Are Breaking Free of the Circle, End is Near, the Fake News Cleanse

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PEOPLE ARE BREAKING FREE OF THE CIRCLE, END IS NEAR, THE FAKE NEWS CLEANSE
The [DS]/Fake news is losing the narrative at every turn. They lost the narrative with Rittenhouse and now with Brooks who ran down people during a Xmas parade. Scavino sends a message that the media is going to be cleansed. The [DS] is now struggling, the storm is coming from every direction and now they are desperate, what do desperate people do, they do stupid things. This is exactly what we are watching. Trump says the country will be back soon.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.