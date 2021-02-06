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I AM Homo Divinicus
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116 views • February 06, 2021
With the constant suppression of voices and algorithms put in place to silence even those who are of pure intent, this is a video that I decided to create to declare that I do not consent with the 'cancel culture'. Our voices will be heard as we are of the Love and Light. I will not be silenced as a defender of the people.
Shalom shalom
carrie husband
Shalom shalom
carrie husband
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