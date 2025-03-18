Growing Food With No Land and No Money

https://BackyardFoodProduction.com - a free webinar with easy instructions on how to grow food in your backyard (even if you have no experience, are older, or out of shape).





I am currently renting a small house where I can’t do much growing - but I’m not letting that stop me. I’m getting free plants from a party I host. And I’m giving the away the extras, or planting them everywhere I think they’ll survive.





None of this cost me any money.





We all need to get used to living without money. Er, at least living without US Dollars! LOL.