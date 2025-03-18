Growing Food With No Land and No Money

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://BackyardFoodProduction.com - a free webinar with easy instructions on how to grow food in your backyard (even if you have no experience, are older, or out of shape).
I am currently renting a small house where I can’t do much growing - but I’m not letting that stop me. I’m getting free plants from a party I host. And I’m giving the away the extras, or planting them everywhere I think they’ll survive.
None of this cost me any money.
We all need to get used to living without money. Er, at least living without US Dollars! LOL.