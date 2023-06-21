The Angel of death tells about the valley of souls.

Share Facebook Twitter Email





VERILY, THERE IS A PLACE, A CAVE, WHICH IS CREATED FOR A PURPOSE, SPOKE THE ANGEL OF GOD: FOR THE SOULS OF THE DEAD. IN THIS PLACE, THESE SOULS GET A CHANCE TO CHANGE THEMSELVES, UNTIL THE JUDGMENT COMES.



Published on Jun 25, 2014 by ocgn Please share and do not change © BC







You can also suport www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com bye your prayers and donations, ore bye helping the ministry, you can go to [email protected]

Goal of the ministry stichtingeindtijdnieuws

Is spread the gospel bye placing Gods messages on the website, among others, and to help the needy, it is an oficial registrated non profit ministry for Gods glory and belongs to Yeshua Hamashiach YHWH Jesus Christ Himself who is the captain of this ship.







