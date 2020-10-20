Tucker Carlson October 20, 2020

The government & Dems have been in a manic frenzy since 2016 because Americans rejected them in favor of a candidate that will work FOR Americans instead of AGAINST them. They felt their criminal fiefdom threatened and did everything possible—short of assassination—to get rid of this outsider who had crashed their party as the new leader of the nation.



Now we’re witnessing the same panic just two weeks away from the 2020 election. They’re resurrecting the hackneyed claim that Vladimir Putin is interfering in the election by “manufacturing” a laptop allegedly exposing the criminality of Joe Biden and his family.



It’s no wonder the CIA Mockingbird Media is working overtime to convince Americans that Vladimir Putin is behind the Biden scandal. They’re attacking everyone in the media that is reporting on Hunter’s laptop. The censorship and attacks are in overdrive. Yes, the CIA controls the media and has for decades, but insouciant Americans are too lazy to dig out the truth concerning this fact.



Journalism in America did not die a natural death—the National Security State drove a stake through its heart, then, resurrected a Frankenstein monster to take its place under the complete control of the government.