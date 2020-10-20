BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tucker Carlson October 20, 2020
Ed Gullion
Ed Gullion
45 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • October 21, 2020
The government & Dems have been in a manic frenzy since 2016 because Americans rejected them in favor of a candidate that will work FOR Americans instead of AGAINST them. They felt their criminal fiefdom threatened and did everything possible—short of assassination—to get rid of this outsider who had crashed their party as the new leader of the nation.

Now we’re witnessing the same panic just two weeks away from the 2020 election. They’re resurrecting the hackneyed claim that Vladimir Putin is interfering in the election by “manufacturing” a laptop allegedly exposing the criminality of Joe Biden and his family.

It’s no wonder the CIA Mockingbird Media is working overtime to convince Americans that Vladimir Putin is behind the Biden scandal. They’re attacking everyone in the media that is reporting on Hunter’s laptop. The censorship and attacks are in overdrive. Yes, the CIA controls the media and has for decades, but insouciant Americans are too lazy to dig out the truth concerning this fact.

Journalism in America did not die a natural death—the National Security State drove a stake through its heart, then, resurrected a Frankenstein monster to take its place under the complete control of the government.
Keywords
californiabig techciatucker carlsonchinajoe bidenmediachris murphyanthony faucicovid-19giuliani rudy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Majority in Six Swing States Back Blocking Bomb Shipments to Israel, Poll Finds

Douglas Harrington
Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Elon Musk Spends Millions on Midterm Elections, Filings Show

Douglas Harrington
Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Another Kinetic Attack on Iran Will Unleash Global Depression, Famine and Collapse

Mike Adams
Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Fears of Renewed War Grow as U.S. and Israel Reportedly Eye Iran Strikes

Garrison Vance
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy