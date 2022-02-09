PHIL SCHNEIDER - D.U.M.B.S (Deep Underground Military Bases) Full Original Lecture - 1995

Phil Schneider was a government geologist who worked at area 51 and exposes D.U.M.B.S Deep Underground Military Bases, amazing alien metals, alien encounters deep underground and much more.



Some pretty amazing information and revelations here. Whether they're true or not or just part of the whole "alien agenda" I'm not sure, but they did kill him and they usually only do that to those who are a real threat. This could also be to make you think that these things are real too.



I'm sure the part about the actual underground bases is correct as well as the advanced technology and weapons. Whether the actual underground encounter was real, some demonic hypnosis or deception or all of it, who can say for sure, but it's very interesting stuff.



The fact that just about all he has warned about and said is continuing to come to pass regarding the NWO, tyranny, etc only add more validity to his statements.