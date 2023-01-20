CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—The Lay of the Land

January 20, 2023: This week’s episode of CHP Talks is a short monologue. As National Leader of CHP Canada, I’m speaking about several of the issues that are of major concern as we enter 2023 and a possible spring election: gender confusion, the killing of the innocent, leftist indoctrination of young children in public schools, unsafe and ineffective freedom-destroying covid protocols, Bill C-21…just a quick wrap on a few of the egregious actions of the federal government leading to tyranny, anarchy and misery for Canadians.
