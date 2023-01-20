CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—The Lay of the Land

January 20, 2023: This week’s episode of CHP Talks is a short monologue. As National Leader of CHP Canada, I’m speaking about several of the issues that are of major concern as we enter 2023 and a possible spring election: gender confusion, the killing of the innocent, leftist indoctrination of young children in public schools, unsafe and ineffective freedom-destroying covid protocols, Bill C-21…just a quick wrap on a few of the egregious actions of the federal government leading to tyranny, anarchy and misery for Canadians.

Learn more about CHP Canada’s platform at: https://www.chp.ca





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/