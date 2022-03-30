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3 Reasons the U.S. Responsible For What is Happening In Ukraine - Ben Swann
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20 views • March 30, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://sovren.media/video/3-reasons-the-u-s-responsible-for-what-is-happening-in-ukraine-842.html
Media is not going to tell you that what is happening in #Ukraine isn’t just happening as a result of the last few weeks. Instead it is the result of direct interference by the United States that has resulted in the #ukrainerussiaconflict
Media is not going to tell you that what is happening in #Ukraine isn’t just happening as a result of the last few weeks. Instead it is the result of direct interference by the United States that has resulted in the #ukrainerussiaconflict
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