Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3129b-The [DS] Is Being Tried By The Most Powerful Court In The Country,There Must Be A Reckoning
channel image
X22 Report
17 Subscribers
53 views
Published Wednesday

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com


______________________________________________________

The [DS] is being tried by the power court in the country, we the people. The people are seeing the evidence being brought against the criminals and in the end the people will rule on the infiltration. In the end there must be a reckoning and these people must be brought to justice. The only way is the military, the military needs to protect the voice of the people and allow them to vote in a secure, transparent way, this will counter the [DS] and foreign interference. 

Keywords
trumpmike adamshealth rangernewspoliticsdeep stateqanonww3new world orderbidenq anongreat awakeningtaiwanx22 reportfood shortagefood crisisx22reportcovidmrnax22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket