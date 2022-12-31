BRAZIL TO BAN GUNS? - Coup CONTINUES As Lula Inauguration DAYS AWAY!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news out of Brazil as Lula da Silva puts a gun ban in place in Brasilia as the inauguration approaches. While the gun ban is said to be temporary, many believe it's just a sign of what's to come.

Via the Supreme Court, Lula who is a convicted criminal has already managed to get protester bank accounts frozen and countless people arrested including indigenous chiefs following the fraudulent election "win."

Bolsonaro is still being hailed by the military while the police appear to take the side of Lula.

Will the inauguration actually happen?

Countless arrests are still happening. Opposition to Lula is being rounded up. It seems this story is only just beginning.





