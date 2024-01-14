Morning Manna January 12, 2024 - Matthew 1 (Recording) In The Genealogy of Jesus Christ, 1. The Messiah, 2. The Son of David, 3. The Son of Abraham.





January 12, 2024 - Matthew 1 (Recording) Morning Manna - Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart take listeners deep into the heart of Scripture

(26:52)



In The Genealogy of Jesus Christ, 1. The Messiah, 2. The Son of David, 3. The Son of Abraham.



(29:02)

The Purpose was to Highlight 1, Jesus as Messiah, 2, Son of David, 3, Son of Abraham.







January 12, 2024 - Matthew 1 (Recording) Morning Manna - Rick Wiles and Dr. Raymond Burkhart take listeners deep into the heart of Scripture

(09:12)

So Solomon was conceived in Sin, and yet he's in the lineage of Jesus Christ, OUR Messiah.

(10:28)

Knowing that Children that Pass Away in The Lord, That The lord's Taking Care Of Them.



(13:45)

So consequently, Rahab is remembered as the Mother Of Israel in Canaan, a New Israel.​

(13:59)

God found enough goodness in her heart to save her and bring her into the lineage of Jesus Christ.



(14:08)

She represents all who at one time lived



(14:12)

Outside The Covenant Of God, But Through Faith, Were Brought into The Church, True Israel.



(14:48)

Jesus's Genealogy assures us that The King Of The Jews is also the Savior Of The World.



(14:55)

He was Born in human flesh to fulfill God's promises to the Jews



(15:01)

and to make a way for gentiles to be brought into God's kingdom through a new covenant with true Israel.



15:42)

Then the Only Alternative Explanation is the Position of the Roman Catholic Church, the Immaculate Conception,



(15:50)

that says that Mary was born without Adam's sin nature and lived a sinless life until her death.



(16:00)

But if Mary was sinless, she would have no need for a Savior. Right?



(16:05)

Yet, she said, My Spirit Rejoices In God, My Savior.

Then the Only Alternative Explanation is the Position of the Roman Catholic Church, the Immaculate Conception,that says that Mary was born without Adam's sin nature and lived a sinless life until her death.But if Mary was sinless, she would have no need for a Savior. Right?Yet, she said, My Spirit Rejoices In God, My Savior.

26:52)

In The Genealogy of Jesus Christ, 1. The Messiah, 2. The Son of David, 3. The Son of Abraham. In The Genealogy of Jesus Christ, 1. The Messiah, 2. The Son of David, 3. The Son of Abraham.

(29:02)

The Purpose was to Highlight 1, Jesus as Messiah, 2, Son of David, 3, Son of Abraham.



31:00)

The Whole Purpose Of This Genealogy Was To Establish That JESUS Christ Himself Is The Inheritor Of The Promises Of Abraham.



(31:08)

He Is The Inheritor Of David's Throne, and That JESUS He Is The Messiah.

The Whole Purpose Of This Genealogy Was To Establish That JESUS Christ Himself Is The Inheritor Of The Promises Of Abraham.He Is The Inheritor Of David's Throne, and That JESUS He Is The Messiah.