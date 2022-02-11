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AI Citizen Robot Sofia 'wisdom'(so called) Attending Super Bowl 56 at Sofi Stadium in Los(t) Angels
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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427 views • February 11, 2022
source; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5TQR...

Sofia 'mans'(wisdom) at SB 56 at Sofi Stadium....okay?! Greek for wisdom is sofia, the word 56 in the Greek strongs concordance is; G56: ignorance, not the knowledge] C'mon!
God bless you all!

source; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5TQR... https://twitter.com/RealSophiaRobot/s...
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

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