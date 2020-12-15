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The Coming COVID-19 Vaccine -- Evaluated by an ETHICAL Pharmaceutical CEO with 47 patents! (See 33:30 for named recommendations)
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47 views • December 15, 2020
#210: The Coming Covid-19 Vaccine—Dr. Theresa Deisher
There are few topics that hit emotional buttons as vaccinations. The internet is awash with pro-vaccines vs anti-vaccines arguments. And if you add in the whole CCP Virus as a background, you have a perfect storm of controversy.
This week’s guest is Dr. Theresa Deisher, who holds a doctorate in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University School of Medicine. She is the founder and lead scientist at Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute, and the CEO of AVM Biotechnology. Dr. Deisher holds more than 47 issued US/EU/Japan patents and four discoveries in clinical trials and has over 30 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience including Genentech, Repligen, ZymoGenetics, Immunex, and Amgen.
In this episode, you will learn
The basic idea behind, and types of, human vaccines
Why the public should be very concerned about the proposed Covid-19 vaccine(s)
Simple but accurate definitions of DNA, RNA, recombinant, and autoimmune
How the pharmaceutical industry, in lockstep with the media and government, whips up and maintains a high level of fear even though the “pandemic” is essentially behind us.
The inherent dangers of almost all vaccines
The top piece of advice Dr. Deisher would give to President Trump
Resources mentioned in this episode are listed at the original post:
https://www.patrickcoffin.media/the-coming-covid-19-vaccine/
There are few topics that hit emotional buttons as vaccinations. The internet is awash with pro-vaccines vs anti-vaccines arguments. And if you add in the whole CCP Virus as a background, you have a perfect storm of controversy.
This week’s guest is Dr. Theresa Deisher, who holds a doctorate in Molecular and Cellular Physiology from Stanford University School of Medicine. She is the founder and lead scientist at Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute, and the CEO of AVM Biotechnology. Dr. Deisher holds more than 47 issued US/EU/Japan patents and four discoveries in clinical trials and has over 30 years of pharmaceutical leadership experience including Genentech, Repligen, ZymoGenetics, Immunex, and Amgen.
In this episode, you will learn
The basic idea behind, and types of, human vaccines
Why the public should be very concerned about the proposed Covid-19 vaccine(s)
Simple but accurate definitions of DNA, RNA, recombinant, and autoimmune
How the pharmaceutical industry, in lockstep with the media and government, whips up and maintains a high level of fear even though the “pandemic” is essentially behind us.
The inherent dangers of almost all vaccines
The top piece of advice Dr. Deisher would give to President Trump
Resources mentioned in this episode are listed at the original post:
https://www.patrickcoffin.media/the-coming-covid-19-vaccine/
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