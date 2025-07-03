Digital Doomsday Is Now Live! With Jeff Berwick And Stew Peters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are living through the plot of an end times science fiction movie. Since the day Trump got into office he's been pushing America towards an AI takeover. In a year or two, you will go to your robot doctor who will use AI to diagnose you and develop your own, personal mRNA lethal injection to shoot you full of self-assembling nanotech microchips, merging human and machine… eventually turning everyone into a transhuman.
TZLA Plasma Club: https://tzla.club
Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com
Liberpulco (Sept 4-6, 2025): https://anarchapulco.com/event/liberpulco-2025
The Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.com