This Saint News 5/25/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
27 views • 1 day ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Since Biden's cognitive decline has finally hit the mainstream I guess it's okay to talk about it but how is it that everyone knew about it except the mainstream? Are human beings operating at a frequency which is not in harmony with the universe? Trump does it again, another White House confrontation, this time with Ramaphosa of Suth Africa. Was the shooting outside of the Jewish museum meant to create sympathy for Israel? Bernie Sanders agrees Democrats are a threat to democracy. And as usual fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Junk Science Lock Up Innocent People

DNA testing reveals that long-used forensic methods are error-riddled.

https://x.com/JohnStossel/status/1925265083711856727


Rep. Ronny Jackson says it's "totally conceivable" that Joe Biden’s team ran a corrupt cash for clemency pardon-selling operation.

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1925264188504506726


James Li - Are we standing in the shadows of a false flag?

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1925652277173301448


Scott Jennings - Who was actually running the country?https://x.com/ScottJenningsKY/status/1924956110332539251


Peter St. Onge - Inflation Hits 4 Year Low

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1922977763452977267


Megyn Kelly - Truth About Biden Cover-Up, and "Original Sin" Revelations, with Jake Tapper, Alex Thompson, More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y__aH6V2A2g&t=2076s


Tory Lanez Moved to New Prison After Being Stabbed by Inmate

https://www.complex.com/music/a/tracewilliamcowen/tory-lanez-moved-different-prison-stabbed-inmate


Honkey Heil Hitlerby Foundring

https://x.com/foundring1/status/1922431842877096092


GUTFINGER: LICENSE TO CHILL

https://x.com/fatfellaseason/status/1916884388471865724

trumpcomedyvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyteslanetanyahuelon muskgazaanon
