In Zaporozhye, another residential building was destroyed by a rocket attack due to the actions of the Ukrainian Air Force.
Of course they will blame the Russians for targeting the building, even though that doesn't make any sense...
According to preliminary information, the hit was from an S-300. For now, it is known that there are two deaths. Eight people were pulled out of the rubble.
