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MOST CENSORED DAVID ICKE ON LONDON REAL ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS CONSPIRACY
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49 views • October 27, 2020
Censored on YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and every other fake social medias not respecting basic free speech human right and freedom of the press, David Icke tells it all to Brian Rose on London Real. Brian Rose is requesting for all, to share this video everywhere possible, as the fascists global elite really don't want anyone to see the truth.
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