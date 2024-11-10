BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
11-10-2024 "TEACH THEM" To Be SET APART 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 Part 30 LEPROSY: Pride 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄
mylivingbranch
mylivingbranch
5 months ago

𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤄 https://www.yahuah.army

Luke 1:46  And Miryam said, “My being makes יהוה  great, 47  and my spirit has rejoiced in Elohim my Saviour.  48  “Because He looked on the humiliation of His female servant. For look, from now on all generations shall call me blessed. 49  “For He who is mighty has done wonders for me, and set-apart is His Name. 50  “And His compassion is from generation to generation, to those who fear Him.  51  “He did mightily with His arm; He scattered the proud in the thought of their hearts. 52  “He brought down rulers from their thrones, and exalted the lowly 53  “He has filled the hungry with good items, and the rich He has sent away empty. 54  “He sustained Yisra’ěl, His servant, in remembrance of His compassion, 55  as He spoke to our fathers, to Aḇraham and to his seed, forever.” 56  And Miryam stayed with her about three months, and returned to her home.

Keywords
prideproudmajestyhaughty spiritexcellency
