GENE EDITING VACCINE IS A MILITARY-GRADE BIOWEAPON - STEW PETERS - KAREN KINGSTON

Karen Kingston calls for vaccine manufacturers to be accountable for releasing a bio-weapon. What was marketed as a life-saving injection, is actually a nano-tech kill shot, used for genocide! What Karen puts forward is true. With that said, all vaccine production is shipped to the military for distribution. So how do you stop the military, who is not subject to any FDA regulation? Remember, Trump told us under the failed Operation Warp Speed, "we're getting the military involved". General Gus Perna told us the military was going to provide a "safe and effective" vaccine to the American people. Trump was deluded. He is still delusional; he supports the so-called vaccine. Learn more here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lm1mr016ZK9B

