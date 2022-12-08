Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GENE EDITING VACCINE IS A MILITARY-GRADE BIOWEAPON - STEW PETERS - KAREN KINGSTON
51 views
channel image
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published a day ago |

Karen Kingston calls for vaccine manufacturers to be accountable for releasing a bio-weapon. What was marketed as a life-saving injection, is actually a nano-tech kill shot, used for genocide! What Karen puts forward is true. With that said, all vaccine production is shipped to the military for distribution. So how do you stop the military, who is not subject to any FDA regulation? Remember, Trump told us under the failed Operation Warp Speed, "we're getting the military involved". General Gus Perna told us the military was going to provide a "safe and effective" vaccine to the American people. Trump was deluded. He is still delusional; he supports the so-called vaccine. Learn more here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lm1mr016ZK9B

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket