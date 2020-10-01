10 Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar You Wish You Knew Before

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TIMESTAMPS
How to remove dandruff 1:07
How to exfoliate skin 1:45
How to make a vinegar bath 2:23
How to soothe a sore throat 3:11
How to relieves a sinus infection 4:01
How to remove razor burns 5:00
How to remove bruises 5:43
How to relieve heartburn 6:11
How to detoxify the liver 6:42
How to treat sunburns 7:41
General guidelines 8:20
SUMMARY
-Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle. After you shampoo, spray this mixture onto your hair to get rid of dandruff.
-Make a natural skin toner by mixing 2 cups of water and 1 tbsp of vinegar. Dab a cotton ball in the solution, and apply it to your clean, dry face before you sleep.
-Vinegar bath kills the bacteria that produce body odor. Apple cider vinegar also restores the skin’s natural acidity, or pH level, making it smoother and healthier.
-University of Seoul and Indian Institute of Technology-Madras of Chennai found that apple cider vinegar contains antibacterial properties that can help cure a sore throat.
-Mix 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar in a cup of warm water. Slowly pour the mixture into your palm, and inhale it through your nostrils to relieves a sinus infection.
-Thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar, you can now easily get rid of razor burns. Pour apple cider vinegar into a cup and pat the affected area with a cotton ball dipped in it.
-Soak a piece of clean cotton in apple cider vinegar. Apply it to the bruised area. Leave it for an hour. Rinse afterward.
-You can lessen the burning sensation in your stomach by drinking a glass of water mixed with 2 tsp of apple cider vinegar during a meal.
-Help your liver to be as good as new again by drinking an apple cider vinegar solution and flushing out those harmful toxins. Mix 1–2 tsp of vinegar in a glass of water. Drink this before eating a meal.
-Let the healing properties of apple cider vinegar provide you with temporary sunburn relief. Mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle, and apply this to the affected area.