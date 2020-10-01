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10 Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar You Wish You Knew Before
Health Tips
Health Tips
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2543 views • October 01, 2020
How to Use Apple Cider Vinegar. Aside from adding an extra kick to your salads, apple cider vinegar could also replace some of your beauty and health products. Hippocrates, the father of medicine, lauds the health benefits of this light brownish liquid. It can treat sunburn, detoxify your liver, relieve heartburn, exfoliate skin, and remove dandruff as well as a whole bunch of surprising uses you won’t believe it capable of!

TIMESTAMPS
How to remove dandruff 1:07
How to exfoliate skin 1:45
How to make a vinegar bath 2:23
How to soothe a sore throat 3:11
How to relieves a sinus infection 4:01
How to remove razor burns 5:00
How to remove bruises 5:43
How to relieve heartburn 6:11
How to detoxify the liver 6:42
How to treat sunburns 7:41
General guidelines 8:20

SUMMARY
-Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle. After you shampoo, spray this mixture onto your hair to get rid of dandruff.
-Make a natural skin toner by mixing 2 cups of water and 1 tbsp of vinegar. Dab a cotton ball in the solution, and apply it to your clean, dry face before you sleep.
-Vinegar bath kills the bacteria that produce body odor. Apple cider vinegar also restores the skin’s natural acidity, or pH level, making it smoother and healthier.
-University of Seoul and Indian Institute of Technology-Madras of Chennai found that apple cider vinegar contains antibacterial properties that can help cure a sore throat.
-Mix 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar in a cup of warm water. Slowly pour the mixture into your palm, and inhale it through your nostrils to relieves a sinus infection.
-Thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar, you can now easily get rid of razor burns. Pour apple cider vinegar into a cup and pat the affected area with a cotton ball dipped in it.
-Soak a piece of clean cotton in apple cider vinegar. Apply it to the bruised area. Leave it for an hour. Rinse afterward.
-You can lessen the burning sensation in your stomach by drinking a glass of water mixed with 2 tsp of apple cider vinegar during a meal.
-Help your liver to be as good as new again by drinking an apple cider vinegar solution and flushing out those harmful toxins. Mix 1–2 tsp of vinegar in a glass of water. Drink this before eating a meal.
-Let the healing properties of apple cider vinegar provide you with temporary sunburn relief. Mix equal parts of water and vinegar in a spray bottle, and apply this to the affected area.
Keywords
healthnatural remediesalternative medicinenatural curesnatural health
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