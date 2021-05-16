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So, what do Billary Clindumb, and President Trump, have in common ? Bet you can't guess ! Part 2. Camera stopped, Please forgive me !,
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490 views • May 16, 2021
Thankyou, DANA DURNFORD, Y.T. Channel ! We cannot do anything about this ! They have stated: It will go on for 400 years ! Illegal for the PRESS to cover this, in this country, under Federal Law. The order of the day, for the main stream media, is to lie !
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