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Pompeo Caught Running State Department Global Operation Mockingbird To Censor Americans
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106 views • January 08, 2020
President Donald Trump’s Department of State, under Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, continues operating an Obama-era program, known as TechCamp, designed to fight “misinformation and propaganda” as well as “fake news” across the globe. Tom Pappert joins The Alex Jones Show to break this story down.
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