Fake Christians are like soldiers parading in uniform but desert when shot by microwave oven weapons

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). Religious Christian hordes, who are fake Christians and who are redefining Bible verses to rebel against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, only believe in God with their minds but do not believe in God with their deceptive hearts. This is why they agree with everything we real Christians say and the Bible verses we preach, but they do not do those things nor believe in them. For example, when we tell them that the original Bible verses say that nothing can harm us real Christians and we are invincible in Christ, they all agree and say to themselves, “Yes God is taking care of him so we can just ignore and we do not have to join with him to fight for Jesus so that we will not get cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day for warning the truth, like he gets cooked alive every day.” However, when we tell them to expose the black nobility families’ names and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers’ names and all their secrets and crimes and methods and activities and organizations who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children and throwing their leftover human meat and bone ashes into the restaurant food and supermarket food, so that millions of CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins will come to try to kill them, they do not do so, or even worse, they insult God by trying to appease both God and Satan Lucifer by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the truth to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule from church donators. They are hypocrites. They are fake religious people, who have a form of Christianity but they deny God and his Word. They are probably the greatest hypocrites that have ever existed in the history of the Church, and that is why no one tries to kill them every day, and everyone do not leave them in disgust and terror and anger nor do they form mob riots to try to stone them. They are scumbags who only believe in the rapture, but they choose to not believe in the dangerous and inconvenient truth, because they have no discernment or common sense of the Holy Spirit, and furthermore, they do not want to get assassination attempts, even when Jesus gave his life for them on the cross so that they may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. They are despicable people who pay millions of dollars of donations to the pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors who tell them that Sananda Jesus is “love and light” and they will all get raptured and be live happily with the “women’s head coverings rebelling” reptilian hybrid witch Jezebel in heaven. They are fake Christians, who agree with the original Bible verses, but they do not believe it. This is why they are also crazy lunatics, because a sane person does not act or think like that. They are like the parable of the soldier who dresses in military uniform and parades around with a rifle, and they agree with our words that we have the victory in Christ and we can boldly face the devil in battle as victors, but when the time of battle comes, they all run away and hide in silence in the wilderness to hide from the millions of Canaanite giants CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops professional assassins, who try to shoot their heads in their apartment lobbies while waiting for the elevator.





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