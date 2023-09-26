Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Ruth Les Episode 7 "We Want Your Kids! DragQueen Story Time"
channel image
Susan Hill
12 Subscribers
7 views
Published Yesterday

Dr Ruth reveals how sexualizing kids destroys their lives in technicolor fashion.

The destruction of the family, LGTBQ+ agenda is the agenda of the cult, 

Keywords
depopulationsexualizing childrenchild sexual abuselgtbq

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket