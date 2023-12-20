Jesus is the Word of God from the beginning.

Whatever you ask in my name... Rev 19:13 He was clothed with a robe dipped in blood, and His name is called "The Word of God". Jesus is synonymous with the word of God. Your authority and power is in the Word of God.
