Joe Biden LOST, UNCERTAIN & IGNORED

Originally uploaded to YouTube on Oct 4, 2022 with 16.7K views.

Joe Biden turns right and walks about four to five paces, suddenly halts as if pulled from behind, asks someone nearby apparently on how to get down, makes a sharp about turn as if to walk back and exit the stage from the left, and then changes mind again and slowly shuffles to the right. This is the face of a dying empire. It's tragic that Joe Biden is the leader of the free world but it's telling that he has no clue.





Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 on DVD and Digital Download & the brand new book is available now! https://celebratetruth.org/





#joebiden #letsgobrandon #bidendementia





CELEBRATE TRUTH

✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ

✉EMAIL: [email protected]

•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org

•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth

•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth





ROBBIE DAVIDSON

✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv

•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson

•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied

•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied





▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪

💲 Become a CT Member! http://YouTube.com/CelebrateTruth/join

💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF

💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth

💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth









SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!





Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.

"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html