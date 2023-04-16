Create New Account
Cannavia Jimmy is Back ! From Melbourne, Florida for 3 days. Man it sure can rain here in Colombia. Check out this downpour with lighting strikes and major thunder. Thank God we like the rain.
28 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday |

It's raining cats and dogs.  I am filming in our new Air B n B 2 bedroom suite under construction on our Nature Lodge property.  In Medellin, Colombia.  My plan is to subdivide our half acre lot and sell off the new building and keep the big house known as the Nature Lodge. 

Keywords
naturerainlodge

