28 - What God Is Doing IN AMERICA! Live with the "Resistance Chicks!"

So the troops just got back from "Bards Fest" in Kentucky. And I am hearing that God is moving in a mighty way! I asked them to come on and share because their testimonies are giving me great hope, and I know will give you all great hope for the USA!God is not done y'all! We are just getting started. We forced the enemy to play his hand and expose himself.

And NOW GOD is baptizing people with his Holy Spirit, filling them with healing, love, peace, joy. HIS KINGDOM! And he is calling many more as we speak. Yes their may be bumps, but we will possess our inheritance THE PLANET!

God's plan for his Children to manifest and set creation free is still ACTIVE! And I believe that what you will hear tonight is one of many new "templates" for many new moves of God. God is organizing ministry and ministries in a whole new way. HIS WAY!

It's time we possess our land. For real. Blessed are the meek for they shall INHERIT THE EARTH! Matthew 5:5

Follow them and get on their list @ https://www.resistancechicks.com/

Connect and get on my email list, check out my book and more @ https://kingdombusinesslifestyle.com

Connect with Dr. Jason & Kingdom Healing Community- natural health, wellness and Kingdom questions: https://www.kingdomhealingcommunity.com/

Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy

https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%.