Astrology & Rishi Sunak

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Using Horary Astrology, we'll take a look at what sort of leader Rishi Sunak might be--and what his reign over the UK (Great Britain) may look like. He is being inaugurated on a Partial Solar Eclipse.
#astrology #uk #rishisunak
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XgZZE3Amppsi/
TELEGRAM: t.me/fruitcakeastrologer_official
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@FruitCakeAstrologer:1
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fruitcakeastrologer
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/fruitcakeastrologer
Website: https://AstroSvs.com